Charges to be filed against friend of Ohio shooter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio will announce federal charges against a friend of the shooter in the Oregon District mass shooting Monday.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, as well as Todd Wickerham, FBI Special Agent in Charge, will announce the charges against a friend of Connor Betts, for allegedly lying on federal firearms forms, in a 2 pm ET news conference in Dayton, according to Glassman’s office.

