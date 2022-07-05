WATCH LIVE: Officials are expected to announce charges, give an update at 11 a.m. CST following a mass shooting in Highland Park.

HIGHLAND PARK — Law enforcement officials are set to announce criminal charges in the mass shooting that left six dead and several dozens wounded at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Sara Avalos, a representative for the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, said a press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce the charges. Further details were not immediately available.

Six people were killed and at least 30 others were injured Monday morning when a shooter opened fire on attendees of the north suburb’s Fourth of July parade.

After an hours-long search, police arrested the lone suspect, 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, in Lake Forest. The manhunt for the North Shore native lasted over eight hours. He is accused of shooting several people Monday morning at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a high-powered rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

Five adults were pronounced dead at the scene and another person, whose age was not given, died at the hospital, the Lake County Coroner said.

Across NorthShore Hospital group, they received 38 patients, including at least four to five children. Additionally, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest said they received nine patients, with six having gunshot wounds.

In an earlier press conference, NorthShore said 19 victims were been treated and released and the total age ranges were from eight to 85 years old. One of the children who were injured had to be airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

At this time, the total number of shooting victims in the incident is unknown.

Earlier in the day, police addressed rumors that were circulating throughout social media and said there is no indication that the gunman was barricaded or had hostages.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon Monday, was canceled. Several suburban firework events were also canceled following the shooting.

Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or you can submit a tip to fbi.gov/highlandpark.