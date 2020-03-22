Chaos, inconsistency mark launch of drive-thru virus testing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Drive-thru testing sites have been opening around the United States to make it quicker and safer to test patients for the new coronavirus. But much like the rest of the U.S. response to the pandemic, the system has been marked by inconsistencies and delays. And many people who have symptoms and a doctor’s order have waited for hours or days for a drive-thru test. More than a week after President Donald Trump promised that states and retail stores like Walmart and CVS would open drive-thru test centers, few of those sites are up and running, and they’re not yet open to the general public.

