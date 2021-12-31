Celebrities who have passed away in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many of our favorite celebrities from over the years have passed away since the beginning of 2021. Some celebrities died from COVID, some didn’t, but all of their deaths still tug on their fan’s heartstrings.

Today, Dec. 31, 2021, one of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry, Betty White, has passed away.

Now that 2021 is coming to a close, we want to look back and remember the celebrities who have passed on. The following is the list of celebrities who have passed away in 2021.

NameJob TitleCause of deathAge
Virgil AblohDesigner/Artistic DirectorCancer41
Prince PhilipDuke of Edinburgh/Husband of Queen Elizabeth IINatural Causes99
Willie GarsonActorCancer57
Norm MacDonaldComedian/ActorCancer61
Michael K. WilliamsActorDrug Intoxication54
Christopher PlummerActorFalling/Head Injury91
Biz MarkieRapper/Actor/Record ProducerUnknown57
Robert Downey Sr.ActorParkinson’s Disease85
Clarence Williams IIIActorCancer81
Alber ElbazFashion DesignerCOVID-1959
Cloris LeachmanComedian/ActorCOVID-19/Stroke94
DMXRapperHeart Attack50
Jessica WalterActorUnknown80
Rush LimbaughConservative Radio Talk Show HostCancer70
Janet MalcolmWriter/JournalistCancer86
Dustin DiamondActorCancer44
SophieMusician/ActivistFalling34
Cicely TysonActorUnknown96
Larry KingJournalist/Television HostSepsis87
Joan DidionWriterParkinson’s Disease87
Phil SpectorPop Producer jailed for murderCOVID-1981
Hank ArronProfessional Baseball Player/ActivistNatural Causes86
Beverly ClearyWriterUnknown104
Colin PowellPolitician/Army OfficerCOVID-1984
bell hooksAuthor/Professor/ActivistKidney Failure69
Stephen SondheimComposer/SongwriterCardiovascular Disease91
Eric CarleChildren’s Book Author/IllustratorKidney Failure91
Betty WhiteActress/Journalist/ComedianNatural Causes99
Most deaths were due to COVID-19, Cancer and other medical issues.

