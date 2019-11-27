CDC: US births decline for 4th year in a row

(CNN/WFTV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans are having fewer babies. The CDC says the number of births dropped by 2 percent last year.

That’s the fourth consecutive year of decline.

The fertility rate in the US also reached an all-time low in 2018.

According to a separate report published by the National Center for Health Statistics in July, the fertility rate is below what’s needed for America to replace its population.

Teen birth rates are also down but there’s a rise in births among women in their late 30s and 40s.