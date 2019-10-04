CDC: Number of 2019 measles cases most since 1992

(CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 1,249 cases of measles for the year.

In Friday’s report, the CDC also said the number of states reporting sick individuals stands at 31. There have been 22 separate measles outbreaks in 17 states. The CDC considers an outbreak as three or more cases during a period of time in one location.

Despite the high number of measles cases this year, the U.S. did not lose its measles elimination status.

The Department of Health and Human Services made that announcement Friday.

