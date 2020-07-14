Caught on Camera: police officer in Michigan saves choking baby

(CBS Newspath) — A Sterling Heights police officer is making headlines Monday for saving a 3-week-old baby’s life Thursday night.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at the family’s home on the 36000 block of Waltham Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m. to find a panicked mother holding her baby girl, who was blinking but not breathing as her airways were blocked.

The officer urged the family, now gathered on the front lawn, to remain calm as he performed back thrusts. The mother is seen collapsing in tears when Officer Maciejewski says the baby is crying.

“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” the release states. “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.”

The baby was then taken to a local hospital by the Sterling Heights Fire Department for evaluation.

