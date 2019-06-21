VIDEO: Baby flung from car seat as man attacked mom

MILWAUKEE (CNN) — Disturbing surveillance video shows a baby being thrown from a car seat and landing on concrete during a fight at a gas station in Milwaukee.

Video surveillance shows a man and a woman holding her 10-month-old baby in a car seat as they walked into the BP gas station at Farwell and Maryland early Friday morning.

They all go into the bathroom to change the baby’s diaper, but as they came out, you see the man, identified as Ronald Ziedman Jr., with his arms around the woman as she falls to the ground.

Mom holds onto the carrier, but as Ziedman grabs the car seat, the baby flies out onto the concrete.

Ziedman picks her up and put her in the car, then goes back inside where the video shows him continue to attack the woman, even ripping off her clothes.

She told police at one point she lost consciousness as a result of the punching.

Prosecutors say the suspect had been drinking and drove off with the baby from the gas station Potawatomi Casino, where a security guard saw the man with the baby and called police.

When police arrived, they say he failed a field sobriety test.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she had only known Ziedman for a couple of days and was staying at his mother’s house with her daughter.

Ziedman faces several felonies, including child abduction and substantial battery.

Ziedman is a convicted felon. If he’s convicted on the new charges, he could spend more than a half-century in jail.

As for the baby, she had bruises to her ribs and arm, but is doing OK.

The mother also suffered swelling and bruises on her face.