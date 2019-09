BRUNSWICK, Ga. ( WFLA) — The Coast Guard is searching for four crewmembers aboard an overturned cargo vessel that is now on fire Sunday in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Georgia.

The United States Coast Guard began evacuating the cargo vessel, Golden Ray, around 4 a.m. ET and have saved 20 people. Four remain unaccounted for.

The Golden Ray is a 656-foot vehicle carrier. It is not yet clear what led to the boat tipping onto its side.