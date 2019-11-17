Calling hours being held for fallen fire lieutenant

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Calling hours are being held for a Massachusetts fire lieutenant who died looking for a baby possibly trapped inside a burning home.

Officials say Lt. Jason Menard died Wednesday after he and his crew went into a Worcester home to look for a baby reportedly trapped on the third floor. He helped two of his colleagues escape but was unable to get out himself.

Calling hours are being held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mercadante Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday at St. John’s Catholic Church, followed by a private family procession. Thousands of mourners are expected to attend the service.

The 39-year-old leaves behind a wife and three children. A fund for Menard’s children has been set up at the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union.

