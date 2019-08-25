Calf with rare condition finds loving home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CNN) — A farm can bring together all kinds of animals. In the case of a farm in Louisiana, a calf with five legs stands out, and the owners couldn’t be happier.

As a farmer, Matt Alexander says he loves bringing new animals to his farm.

Last week, he found himself at a cow auction.He ended up bidding on a calf born that morning with five legs.

“The bid started at 50, nobody wanted it,” Alexander said.”The people I talked to said you’re wasting your money on that, it’s not even going to make it. Well 10 days later, she’s doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured well my fiancé would like it.”

Alexander’s fiancee Maghin Davis said she decided that Elsie was the right name for this perfectly imperfect cute little calf.

“Every day she surprises us,” Davis said. “she’s running around, she chases her mom, she eats from her mom, she’s just got a lot of energy.”

And though they say elsie is different, they say this is their one in a million calf.

“We hope that she spends the rest of her days happy here,” Davis said. “She has plenty of grass to eat and love to get.”

Right now, they are going to wait to see if a veterinarian believes the extra leg will need to be removed.

“She’s born unique,” Davis said. “We just want her safe and happy.”

