Byrne: Democrats Will Regret Senate Impeachment Trial Witnesses

Unedited press release from the Office of Congressman Bradley Byrne

Washington, D.C. – January 15, 2020 – Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) spoke today on the floor of the House of Representatives regarding House Democrats’ insincere claims that witnesses are needed in a Senate trial to get the facts. His prepared remarks are below.

Congressman Byrne said: “Thank you, Mr. Speaker. After a long, embarrassing month, the House will finally transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the United States Senate. Yet I understand Speaker Pelosi and her managers will continue to push for witnesses in the Senate trial because, in their words, they want the facts.

“That claim is nonsense! House Democrats blocked the testimony of the whistleblower, DNC staffer Alexandra Chalupa, Nellie Ohr with Fusion GPS, and of course the two gentlemen pictured to my left, Devon Archer and Hunter Biden!

“In reality, Democrats’ entire case depended on hiding the facts. As more facts emerged last year, their case collapsed. Public support for impeachment fell as the weakness of their case was exposed.

“I remind my friends in the majority, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I predict House Democrats will not fare as well blocking these witnesses in Mitch McConnell’s Senate.

“I yield back.”

Byrne has consistently spoken out against the Democrats’ weak case for impeaching President Trump and has insisted that the House can’t insist that the Senate should not be responsible for fixing the House’s shoddy work. He also introduced a bill requiring the House to investigate the shady Biden overseas business deals.

