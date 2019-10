PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Tense moments Monday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.

A Transit Authority bus fell into a sinkhole, swallowing the back portion of the bus.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, it happened about 8 a.m. on Penn Avenue at 10th Street, near the Westin Hotel.

The driver and one passenger were on the bus at the time.

Port Authority officials say the passenger was treated for a minor injury.