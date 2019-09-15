Bus driver offers helping hand to ease kindergartner’s first day of school jitters

AUGUSTA, Wis. (CNN/WEAU) – The start of a new school year can be scary for any kid — especially when they take a school bus for the first time.

A student in Wisconsin was feeling those first day jitters — but thanks to a kind school bus driver, he was able to get over his fear.

Axel has created a special bond with his bus driver Isabel Lane.

She was driving her routes on the first day of school to pick up Axel for the first time when things didn’t go as planned.

“He was all smiles when he saw me around the corner and I started to slow down, and that’s when you could see his face start to change.”

She completed the bus stop but Axel wouldn’t get on without help from his mom.

“I picked him up, put him on the bus, ” said Axel’s mom.

But she still wanted that special first day of school photo.

“She had set him down in the seat and he kept trying to grab for her as she was trying to get off the bus so I just stuck my hand behind the seat.”

And that’s when his mom snapped the photo that is now going viral.

“I mean, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal personally. I guess it’s just something that I would do.”

But that small gesture made a world of difference for little Axel.

“The day after that he was waiting at the bus stop all by himself, he got on all smiles and talking to me the whole time so he is doing much better now.”

Proving that a little act of kindness can reach far beyond the bus stop.

“I think it kind of goes for anyone, if you see someone maybe struggling just to do something as simple as reaching out a hand and showing that you are there. You don’t have to say anything but just to show someone you are there makes a big difference in someone’s day.”