Burger King running out of zesty onion sauce because of horseradish shortage

(WIVB/WKRG) – At some Burger King locations, you may not be able to “have it your way” on some orders because of a horseradish shortage.
BK says its popular zesty onion sauce is in short supply.
According to a CNN Business article, the shortage stems from the severe weather in the Midwest in 2019 that hurt the restaurant’s supplier, Silver Spring Foods’ farms. The company is the world’s largest horseradish producer. Silver Spring Foods warned the chain the current sauce stock could be out by Spring 2020.
The company is supposedly working on an alternative until this year’s horseradish harvest in April.
