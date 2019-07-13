Bunny found in river with rope and anchor tied around its neck

RAYMOND, N.H. (WFLA) – A rabbit that was rescued from a New Hampshire river this week with a weight tied to its neck is recovering and “doing well” according to police.

Two kayakers were making their way down the Lamprey River in Raymond this past week when they came across the bunny struggling to keep her head above the water, according to police.

According to NBC Boston, the two men cut the bunny free from the 5-pound weight around her neck, calmed her down and called police, who brought her to a nearby veterinarian.

Police are moving forward with a felony level animal cruelty charges.

The bunny will make a full recovery, according to officials. And will eventually be put up for adoption.