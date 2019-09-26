Bullied middle school student dies after fight

MORENO VALLEY, CA (WCMH/CNN) — A teen in California died Tuesday, just over a week after a vicious fight at his middle school. Now the two other kids involved are in custody.

Cell phone video shows two boys punching a classmate, named Diego, on the Landmark Middle School campus more than a week ago.

Diego, 13, was declared clinically dead more than week after the fight.

The two boys in the video were arrested, accused of punching and hitting Diego so hard, that he fell into a concrete pillar.

Moreno Valley Superintendent, Dr. Martinrex Kedziora, urged parents and students to anonymously report concerns they may have.

“I want to reassure our parents and our community that safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we have additional measures in place to keep them safer than they’ve ever been.”

Student Sofia Aparicio was near the fight but could not see much and does know what started it.

She said Diego, whose last name hasn’t been released, and the suspects were all Honor students.

“For me, like, the incident that happened, it was sad, I knew him. After today, after I found out it was just really upsetting,” said Aparicio.

Police say Diego was a victim of bullying.

Both boys involved in the fight are in juvenile custody and have been charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury.