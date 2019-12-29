Brother stabs pregnant woman to death in Texas

by: Harley Tamplin

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The pregnant woman stabbed to death at her home in Pflugerville has been identified by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

She was 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi. An autopsy conducted on Dec. 28 confirmed that she was in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Her brother, 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu, has been charged with murder and is being held in custody in the Travis County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Egwuagu played football at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) between 2013 and 2016, the school confirmed.

Officers received a 911 call reporting a woman had been stabbed at the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane at 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 27.

(Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office)

Ebichi was found lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:31 p.m.

“We saw the guy. His hands and feet were covered in blood,” said a next door neighbor. “The only reason I knew about this was because of my son. He called and said there’s a guy running around naked outside.”

Neighbors say though they didn’t know Egwuagu directly.

“We saw them in passing. We would say hello and goodbye,” said a nearby neighbor. “They were always pleasant and nice folks.”

Deputies aren’t saying why they believe Egwuagu stabbed and killed his sister.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

