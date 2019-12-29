Brother stabs pregnant woman to death in Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The pregnant woman stabbed to death at her home in Pflugerville has been identified by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
She was 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi. An autopsy conducted on Dec. 28 confirmed that she was in the first trimester of pregnancy.
Her brother, 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu, has been charged with murder and is being held in custody in the Travis County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Egwuagu played football at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) between 2013 and 2016, the school confirmed.
Officers received a 911 call reporting a woman had been stabbed at the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane at 4:57 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Ebichi was found lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:31 p.m.
“We saw the guy. His hands and feet were covered in blood,” said a next door neighbor. “The only reason I knew about this was because of my son. He called and said there’s a guy running around naked outside.”
Neighbors say though they didn’t know Egwuagu directly.
“We saw them in passing. We would say hello and goodbye,” said a nearby neighbor. “They were always pleasant and nice folks.”
Deputies aren’t saying why they believe Egwuagu stabbed and killed his sister.
The investigation continues.
