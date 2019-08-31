BREAKING: Odessa police reporting active shooter or shooters

ODESSA, Texas (KETK) – The Odessa and Midland police departments are warning residents of an active shooter, possibly two, in the two cities.

The report broke just around 4 p.m.

Police are reporting two vehicles – one a hijacked U.S. mail truck and the second a gold/white Toyota pickup.

Various news outlets are reporting that 20 people have been injured in Odessa and 10 in Midland.

CNN is reporting at least 10 and as many as 20 injured, with one person confirmed dead. KMID reports three officers are down.

According to an OPD Facebook post, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims.”

The post says the suspect hijacked a mail truck and urges residents to stay off the streets.

The Midland Police Department also is warning of two shooters in two different vehicles.

The Austin American-Statesman is reporting that as many as 20 people have been injured in Odessa, including a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

The story is developing. We will update it as more information becomes available.