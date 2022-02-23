NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting Tuesday night where officers found a boy who had been shot.

It happened around 8:40 in the 1300 block of Lizardi Street.

Police indicated that the boy appeared to have a single gunshot wound. They did not reveal his age or the extent of his injury but said he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police were seen walking to and from a home on the street, but as of Tuesday night there was no additional information released regarding the events of the shooting, exactly where it happened, and whether it was intentional or accidental.