“Bread” or “Butter” to be named National Thanksgiving turkey

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Trump will choose one of two turkeys, named “Bread” and “Butter,” to be this year’s National Thanksgiving turkey.

But, the President can only choose one — and he’s leaving it up to the public.

Voting is taking place on Twitter right now.

Both turkeys were hatched on July 11th.

“Bread” weighs in at 45 pounds with a 35-inch wingspan, while “Butter” weighs 47 pounds with a 36-inch wingspan.

Only one can be named the National Thanksgiving turkey during the traditional White House ceremony.

After today’s ceremony, they will both retire to the Gobblers Rest Farm in Virginia.

