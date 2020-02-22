Boy drops puppy off at shelter to protect dog from abusive dad

MICHOACAN, Mexico (CNN) — A 12-year-old boy said goodbye to his furry best friend in an attempt to save his puppy’s life.

He left the dog at a shelter to shield it from the boy’s abusive father, who allegedly kicked the puppy so hard he injured it.

They boy dropped the Pitbull puppy off at a Mexican shelter with a toy as well as a note about the abuse. In that note, he says he left the toy so the pup wouldn’t forget him.

According to that shelter, hundreds of adoption requests quickly poured in after the facility posted this story on its Facebook page.

The dog is still getting medical treatment, but is expected to be OK.

LATEST STORIES: