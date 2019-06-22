Boy celebrating birthday suffers fatal fall at trampoline park

GASTONIA, N.C. (CNN) — Authorities are trying to figure out why a 12-year-old boy fell to his death Wednesday night while rock climbing at a trampoline park.

The owners say their facility is safe, but there appears to be no governmental oversight ensuring that is the case.

Neighbors describe the boy as an adventurous kid.

They say Matthew Lu, a newly turned 12-year-old and Cramerton Middle School Student, had the kind of personality everyone cherished.

While a lot can be said about who he was, not much is known right now about the fall at Altitude Trampoline Park that killed him.

“We are taking it very seriously and consulting experts to see what we can do to prevent this from moving forward,” said Courtney Wilde with Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park corporate management, the manufacturer, insurance agents and third-party investigators are going through surveillance video and interviewing people.

Police say Wednesday night, Lu was on the clip and climb rock wall when he fell 10-15 feet.

The trampoline park says Lu was wearing a properly fit safety harness, and he was instructed on how to use the equipment.

“We do have certified safety monitors here that are going through and checking every latch, every harness, every clip,” Wilde said.

Trampoline parks are not regulate by the state.

Altitude says the equipment is inspected whenever a staff member comes on his or her shift.

Right now, the focus is on finding out how this happened and how to make sure this tragedy never happens again.

“A primary concern is, of course, making sure our thoughts and prayers are with the family and ensuring the safety of all of our guests as well as our staff.,” Wilde said.