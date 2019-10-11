NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a stranger on a street in Queens.
It happened in the Kew Gardens neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the child was with his parents when the 35-year-old man picked him up without provocation and threw him to the ground.
The child was hospitalized with a head injury but police say it is not life-threatening.
The man was taken into custody.
LATEST STORIES
- Boy, 6, badly injured after stranger picks him up, slams him to ground head first
- Squirrels hide 200-plus nuts in man’s car
- Trump seeks to turn impeachment probe into campaign weapon
- SUV plows through salon; woman faces DWI charges
- 89-year-old who had never seen ocean or mountains now visiting all national parks