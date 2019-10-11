Boy, 6, badly injured after stranger picks him up, slams him to ground head first

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a stranger on a street in Queens.

It happened in the Kew Gardens neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the child was with his parents when the 35-year-old man picked him up without provocation and threw him to the ground.

The child was hospitalized with a head injury but police say it is not life-threatening.

The man was taken into custody.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories