Boy, 15, slashed with razor during school fight

(WSOC/CNN) – A boy’s face was slashed with a razor after a fight at a middle school in North Carolina.

According to WSOC , the 15-year-old received 27 stitches following the incident, which occurred on Jan. 10.

The teen’s mother, Marina Pineda told the news station that her son asked to stay home on the day of the attack.

“He was telling me yesterday that he didn’t want to go to school, but I made him go to school,” Pineda said. Later that day, she learned her son had been attacked by other students and his face had been slashed.

According to Pineda, one of the cuts came within a half-inch of an artery.

Two students are facing charges, but further information regarding the students was not immediately available.

