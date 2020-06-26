Bonnaroo canceled due to COVID-19

(CNN) — Bonnaroo is a gone-a-roo… at least for this year.

The big Tennessee music festival has been canceled because of continued concerns over COVID-19.

Back in March, Bonnaroo’s organizers moved its regular June dates to September, but now they’ve decided to cancel it all together.

Instead, they’ll hold a virtual festival with folks who roll over their tickets to next year’s festival getting access for free.

Bonnaroo 2021 is set for June 17-20.

