Bone washed ashore during hurricane belonged to missing teen

GULF STREAM, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have used DNA to help figure out what happened to a high school student six years after he disappeared while swimming in the surf off South Florida.

Police in Gulf Stream, Florida notified Rodelson Normil’s family that a bone that washed ashore during Hurricane Irma belonged to the 17-year-old student.

The femur was found by a Gulf Stream family after the hurricane pounded South Florida in 2017.

The Palm Beach Post reports that last weekend the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification determined the bone was Normil’s.

Detectives had gathered DNA from the teen’s toothbrush, as well as from his parents.

The teen’s death certificate was finally signed a week ago.