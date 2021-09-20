Bond set for US 51 standoff suspect

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of being the suspect in a police chase and standoff Wednesday appeared in court.

DeWitt County State’s Attorney Dan Markwell said bond for Orsino Thurman was $75,000 with 10 percent to apply. Markwell stated no formal charges have been filed against Thurman. Based on supplied information from authorities, a judge found probable cause that the defendant committed felony crimes, thus giving basis to set bond and keep Thurman in custody.

Officers identified Thurman as the suspect who was involved in a domestic battery incident in Clinton. The Clinton Police chief said a woman told them she had been battered at a motel. Thurman’s vehicle was seen leaving the motel’s parking lot and going on to Route 51.

Officers learned Thurman was wanted on several warrants and had left with a baby.

Thurman is accused of driving away from police when they tried to stop him and ask about the domestic situation. He was then chased by police and other authorities before they used spike strips to stop his car.

Once Thurman stopped the vehicle, he refused to get out for several hours. Negotiators got him to hand over the baby to the child’s mother.

He drove away again, but officers were able to stop him. He was then taken to the DeWitt County Jail.