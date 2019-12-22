Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Boeing has landed its first crew capsule in New Mexico after an aborted flight to the International Space Station. With a test dummy and no astronauts aboard, the Starliner safely descended into the Army’s White Sands Missile Range before dawn Sunday. All three main parachutes popped open and air bags also inflated around the spacecraft to ease the impact. This first test flight was cut short and the space station docking canceled because of an improperly set clock on the capsule. It threatens to derail Boeing’s effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year.

