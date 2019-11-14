Body of OK police chief killed in Escambia County returns home

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFOR/WKRG) — Slain Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller’s body returned home to Oklahoma late Wednesday evening.

Officers from many departments escorted the body back to Stroud, Oklahoma when Miller’s body arrived at Will Rogers World Airport.

Residents lined the streets as the procession made its way to the funeral home.

Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller (Courtesy: KOTV)

Mannford Police Officer Michael Patrick Nealey was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday morning on a murder charge. According to a police report, Miller died during a fight with Nealy at the Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach. The two were in town for the 2019 Southeast Public Safety Conference.

A service for Chief Miller is scheduled for Saturday morning in Stroud. After the service, his final resting place will be in Davenport.

A GoFundMe for Chief Miller’s widow has been set up to help with burial expenses. Click here to donate.