Body of New Jersey woman found after 6 years submerged in car

SALEM, New Jersey (CNN Newsource) — The family of Vanessa Smallwood described the last six years since she disappeared as complete and total hell.

Smallwood was last seen outside of a Cherry Hill cleaners.

Thursday, divers cleaning debris from the bottom of the Salem River spotted something unusual. Around noon, New Jersey State Police recovered Smallwood’s body in a submerged car.

As the investigation continues into how she ended up at the bottom of the river, the family is hoping for those answers quickly.

