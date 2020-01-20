Body of New Jersey woman found after 6 years submerged in car

SALEM, New Jersey (CNN Newsource) — The family of Vanessa Smallwood described the last six years since she disappeared as complete and total hell.
Smallwood was last seen outside of a Cherry Hill cleaners.
Thursday, divers cleaning debris from the bottom of the Salem River spotted something unusual. Around noon, New Jersey State Police recovered Smallwood’s body in a submerged car.
As the investigation continues into how she ended up at the bottom of the river, the family is hoping for those answers quickly.
LATEST STORIES:
- After cashing in on QB gambles, Niners, Chiefs in Super Bowl
- Report: Motorcyclist identified in fatal Gulfport accident
- Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers
- Fallen Florida police officer’s memorial vandalized, deputies investigating
- Mostert’s 4 TDs give 49ers 37-20 lead in NFC Championship