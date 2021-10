FILE – In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

WEST TEXAS (WKRG) — Blue Origin’s Twitter account announced that the Blue Origin launch with William Shatner has been delayed.

Originally the flight was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 however forecasts in West Texas have delayed the flight.

Due to forecasted winds in West Texas we are pushing #NS18 launch target to Wednesday, October 13. Liftoff is targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 mins on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. Stay tuned for more details. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 10, 2021

The new expected launch date to take Shatner into space is Wednesday, Oct. 13. The target launch time is set for 8:30 AM CDT.

You can see the live broadcast starting an hour and a half before take-off here.