Blue Bell to pay $19 million in Listeria settlement

(CNN) — Blue Bell Ice Cream has reportedly agreed to paying more than 19 million dollars in fines related to a 2015 outbreak of Listeria.

Blue Bell has pleaded guilty on two misdemeanors of distributing adulterated ice cream products back in 2015. Three people died while ten others were hospitalized across four states because the ice cream products were contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

According to the New York Times, prosecutors also charged the former Chief Executive Paul Kruse of conspiracy for allegedly trying to cover up the deadly outbreak. Kruse’s lawyers say he’s innocent of the charges.

No date has been set or his initial court appearance.

