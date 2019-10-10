Blue Bell recalls ice cream due to possible foreign object

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – If you have any Blue Bell ice cream in your freezer, be sure to check the production date before you eat it.

Blue Bell is recalling its “Butter Crunch” ice cream, which was made in a plant in Sylacauga, Alabama on Aug. 26.

The FDA’s website says broken off pieces of plastic may have ended up in the product.

As a result, the company is voluntarily recalling all the ice cream made there that day.

The recall involves half-gallon packages with the production code 08-26-21-222. The affected product was distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

For more information about the recall, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories