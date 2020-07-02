Blue Bell favorite Milk & Cookies flavor returns for National Ice Cream Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Milk & Cookies is a classic combination, so is ice cream and the month of July. Happy National Ice Cream Month!

Blue Bell says the fan favorite Milk & Cookies flavor is back on store shelves this month.

Mile and Cookies is a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.

“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month. The flavor has not been available in stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.” Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing

Milk & Cookies Ice Cream is now available in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a

limited time.

It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream

Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

