Blue Angels to perform at Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ 4th of July celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are expected to fly in President Trump’s 4th of July Celebration, Salute to America, according to the U.S. Department of Interior. Salute to America is a part of this year’s annual Independence Day celebration on the National Mall that will feature remarks by President Trump to honor America’s armed forces.

“This is going to be a fantastic Fourth of July with increased access across the National Mall for the public to enjoy music, flyovers, a spectacular fireworks display, and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “We received an extraordinary donation for a phenomenal fireworks display, and our colleagues from the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind music and air power experience including a flight demonstration from the Blue Angels.”

Salute to America will honor each of the nation’s five service branches with music, military demonstrations, multiple flyovers including a flight demonstration by the Blue Angels and much more. Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and many others.

This year’s fireworks will run approximately 35 minutes thanks to a donation from Phantom Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci to light up the night sky and celebrate America. The donation to the National Park Service is valued at $750,000.

Additionally, this year for the first time in recent memory, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the World War II Memorial and Constitution Gardens will each be accessible and available as a location from which to view the fireworks. These prime viewing areas are now outside of the fireworks safety zone due to the fireworks launch site being moved from the Reflecting Pool to West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial. The change of locations also means that the Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial will be accessible to the public on Independence Day. These had been closed due to the previous fireworks safety zone.

Schedule of Events

National Independence Day Parade – Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street to 17th Street NW

11:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Marching bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams and more celebrate Independence Day in this patriotic, flag-waving, red, white and blue celebration of America’s birthday!http://www.july4thparade.com/[http:www.july4thparade.com]

Salute to America – Lincoln Memorial

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump honors America’s armed forces with music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more. Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and many others. Gates open at 3 p.m.

A Capitol Fourth Concert – West Lawn the U.S. Capitol

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Co-sponsored by the National Park Service and the National Symphony Orchestra, join host John Stamos for an all-star salute to America’s 243rd birthday with performances by Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King, multi-platinum recording artist Vanessa Williams, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat, the National Symphony Orchestra, a special appearance by the Sesame Street Muppets, and much more! Gates open at 3 p.m. www.pbs.org/capitolfourth

Fireworks Display

9:07 p.m. – 9:42 p.m.

Independence Day celebrations culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall. The fireworks will be launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial. They will be visible from locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia.

For additional information about the day’s events, including security restrictions, public access points, road closures and prohibited items, please visit:https://www.nps.gov/nama/learn/news/national-park-service-presents-2019-independence-day-celebration-in-the-nation-s-capital.htm.