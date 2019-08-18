Block party for Illinois woman’s 108th birthday

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — Rosie Atchison doesn’t seem to make much fuss over her birthday, but her family sure does, and can you blame them?

Ever since Atchison turned 100, her birthday has turned into a block party in Englewood. She’s now 108 years old.

Illinois Congressman Danny Davis even stopped by to celebrate with Atchison.

“She has been blind for a few years, but her mind is sharp. Her health is good,” said Rosie Thornton, Atchison’s granddaughter.

Shaneeta Sims called her great-grandmother “an inspiration.”

“How many people can say I have a great-grandmother who is 108 years old?” Sims said.

Kalif Davenport, Atchison’s great-great-grandson, said her birthday is “a big number.”

Atchison is the head of a large family.

Great-granddaughter Shakeeta Davenport said Atchison teaches her “a lot about love and sharing and caring.”

Marva Parker, her great-niece, said she’s so happy to spend time with Atchison.

“She is blessed to be,” Parker said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories