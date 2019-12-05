Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota; 3 aboard

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, a state National Guard official said.
Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens told the St. Cloud Times the UH-60 crashed near Pearl Lake after it lost contact with the base Thursday afternoon.
The Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after taking off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon, Heusdens said. The helicopter called mayday about 9 minutes after takeoff.
