Black bear hit, killed by vehicle in Michigan

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walker Tuesday morning.

The Walker Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on the ramp from Alpine Avenue to the westbound lanes of I-96.

Police confirmed to News 8 that the male black bear was killed in the crash.

There were no other reports of injuries and no damage to the truck involved.

The Walker police posted the following on Facebook Tuesday morning:

