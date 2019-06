BRONX, NY. (WKRG) — A Birmingham man visiting family in the Bronx has died. Police say 40-year-old Troy Scott was getting pizza when he got into a fight in the street. It’s not clear how the fight started or how Scott died. Police found Scott unconscious in the street after the fight.

Investigators are looking for a suspect. He was caught on camera not too far from where Scott was found. Scott’s family is asking anyone to come forward with any information.