WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden urged Congress to push forward his more than 100-billion-dollar national security package.

Republicans are vowing to block the plan until the package includes more firm immigration reform.

Biden says he’s willing to make some changes to the U.S. immigration system if Republicans green light funding for Ukraine.

“We can’t let Putin win,” he said.

He warns Ukraine’s defense will be “kneecapped” in a matter of weeks without more military aid.

“It’s important to see the long run here, he’s going to keep going.”

Biden accused Senate republicans of holding hostage billions in national security funds for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan while demanding what he calls extreme border policies.

“I’m calling on Congress to do something and do the right thing.”

But republicans insist their demands are reasonable and a matter of national security.

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said the plan which includes billions for border security does not go far enough.

“It does not make any policy changes but instead just throws more money and more money at a broken system that’s not a solution,” she said.

Republicans are demanding sweeping changes to the country’s asylum laws and they also want to resume construction of the border wall.

Others, like Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt are uninterested in helping Ukraine.

“They want another 10 billion next year and at some point, we have to ask to what end,” he said.

Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow warns if republicans don’t compromise soon, “We’re going to see some serious consequences for our own security and what’s happening around the world.”