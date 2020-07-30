Beer sales return amid pandemic

(CNN Newsource) — Bottoms up! Americans’ thirst for beer is blowing up again!

According to the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch, its global sales volume picked up in June after months of decline.

Restrictions related to the coronavirus crisis affected the brewer’s business. Many bars, pubs and restaurants were forced to close earlier this year as stay-at-home orders were imposed.

In April, Anheuser-Busch even had to shut down some of its operations.

The owner of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said Thursday that their sales also rebounded last month compared with May.

