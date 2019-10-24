Bed Bath Beyond pulls black jack-o’-lantern

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — A controversial Halloween display has some Nyack residents asking — black pumpkin or blackface?

One resident expresses, “They are pumpkins! Black pumpkins! Idiots. That’s all there is.”

Local NAACP Director, Wilbur Aldridge says it shows “an extreme lack of sensitivity.”

He continues, “I think they did the right thing but I also think that they’re entitled to the way they feel.”

And with this reaction the law firm decided to take those pumpkins down less than 48 hours after setting them out on the porch.

Mary Marzolla, Partner with the law firm says, “We understand that someone complained about them and so once we got word of that we immediately took them down.”

Marzolla claims the pumpkins — personalized with the names of each partner at the feerick nugent and maccartney law firm — were never meant to offend anybody.

“We represent people of all colors and faiths and we would never do anything to exclude anyone from any community,” says Marzolla.

Mazolla’s Associate, Alak Shah, says he never thought twice about the jack o lanterns.

“It’s just nothing I take offense to personally but since it did offend someone we took proactive steps to take it down,” says Shah.

Though since they’ve been removed, both attorneys are left wondering why the decorations didn’t raise flags at the store where they were purchased.

Marzolla says, “If you’re going to bed bath and you don’t think they’re going to be selling offensive material.”

Bed Bath and Beyond issued an apology, saying that any offense was unintentional and that they’ve “immediately removed” the pumpkins from sale.

Marzolla says she is completely open to a discussion and dialogue on the issue.

The store says they took action after we reached out, but would not tell us if they’d received any other complaints.



