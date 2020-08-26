Bear burned in Colorado wildfires released back into wild

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The U.S. Mint says the national coin shortage isn't a coin supply problem, it's a coin circulation problem. U.S. Mint Director, David Ryder says, "The men and women of the Mint workforce are working as hard as they can to get newly produced coins into the economy. In fact, we're on track to mint more coins this year than we have produced in over 20 years."

For two decades the quarter has been the most important coin for Luiz Aguilera, and the livelihood for laundromats. "For the last 20 years, I've been coming to this laundromat every 2 weeks," says Aguilera. Luis says he's had no problem using quarters to do his two week chore at the City Wash & Clean Laundromat, but some clothes washing customers come prepared with a pocket full of change so, the laundromats don't have to change plans to get their quarters. Ruben Pacheco works at the Wash Board Laundromat and says, "Customers bring their own quarters most of the time."