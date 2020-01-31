Beagle found decapitated in owner’s Ohio backyard; $10K reward offered

National

by: Nexstar Media Group

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are searching for the person or persons responsible for beheading a beagle in Columbiana County, Ohio.

According to the Columbiana County Humane Society, a female beagle, named Trouble, was found decapitated in her owner’s backyard on January 5, two days after she was reported missing.

The Columbiana County Humane Society is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible individual(s). Mahoning County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact East Palestine Police Department at (330) 426-4341.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories