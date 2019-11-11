Bald eagle shot to death in Oregon; police seek shooter

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, a bald eagle takes flight at the Museum of the Shenandaoh Valley in Winchester, Va. While once-endangered bald eagles are booming again in the Chesapeake Bay, the overall trajectory of endangered species and the federal act that protects them isn’t so clearcut. (Scott Mason/The Winchester Star via AP, File)

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — Someone shot a bald eagle to death in western Oregon, and police want to find who did it.

WARNING: Graphic image below

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are seeking tips from the public. The troopers responded on Wednesday to a report that a bald eagle was seen dead in Lower Cow Creek, in Douglas County.

A photo showed the bird face-down in the water. They determined it was shot one to two days before being found.

A reward up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact 1-800-452-7888 or e-mail: TIP@state.or.us

The killing, or possession of a bald eagle or its parts, is punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to $100,000.