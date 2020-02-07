Bad weather moves north as southern storms leave 4 dead

Anita Rembert was killed Wednesday night when a storm destroyed her family’s trailer on Highway 43 near Demopolis. Her husband Curtis and their 3 children survived and were taken to the hospital (CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Nearly 150,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were without power following a powerful storm that left at least four people dead.

The National Weather Service said early Friday that a storm system was expected to strengthen in the mid-Atlantic region, bringing snow, ice and rain north. Thursday’s storm left a trail of destruction across much of the southeast.

Four storm-related deaths were confirmed in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency because of heavy rain and flooding, which left more than 500 displaced.

