FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 100 motorcyclists gathered at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington on Sunday morning in support of local law enforcement at the Back the Blue Ride & Rally.
Riders arrived to Geneva at the gazebo by Seneca Lake to continue on with the rally.
This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the rally.
LATEST STORIES
- Helicopter spotted working on RSA Tower
- Baldwin pastor talks about tough decision to temporarily suspend in-person service
- Former Mayor of Prichard announces candidacy
- UPDATE: Cause to why 800 without power on Dauphin Island
- Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement in New York