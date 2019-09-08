Bacardi to donate $1 million to Hurricane Dorian disaster relief efforts

Bacardi has announced plans to donate $1 million in cash and other assistance to Hurrican Dorian disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Bacardi officials said the company will work with non-profit partners and the Bahamian government to make sure cash donations provide immediate and long-term assistance to local relief agencies. The company has also organized an employee drive to collect items for people in need in the aftermath of the hurricane.

The Bahamas became the family-owned company’s adopted home in the early 1960’s, but Bacardi no longer has facilities there, officials said.

“We have never forgotten the incredible kindness of the Bahamian people and the important role they played in the history of our company,” said Facundo L. Bacardi, Chairman of family-owned Bacardi Limited in a press release on the company’s website. “We hope in a small way to contribute to the rebuilding of this great country in the face of this tragedy just as The Bahamas helped Bacardi rebuild nearly 60 years ago.”

Dorian hit near the city of Halifax Saturday afternoon, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a huge construction crane and uprooting trees. There were no reported deaths in Canada, though the storm was blamed for at least 49 elsewhere along its path.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the post-tropical cyclone was centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east-northeast of thinly populated Anticosti Island Sunday morning and had top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was heading to the north-northwest, roughly up the St. Lawrence River.

By far the greatest devastation caused by the storm was in the Bahamas, where Dorian struck a week ago as a Category 5 hurricane with 185 mph (295 kph) winds, and then hovered just offshore for more than a day and a half, obliterating thousands of homes.

The government said at least 43 people died due to the storm. Dorian was blamed for five deaths in the U.S. Southeast and one in Puerto Rico.

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines, according to the company website.

In 2017, Bacardi committed a total of $3 million to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Florida, the Caribbean, Mexico, and The Bahamas in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, officials said.