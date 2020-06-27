Baby Meerkats introduced to Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES, Cali (CNN) — Four Baby meerkats, also known as pups, were introduced to the public for the first time on Friday. Like all meerkat pups, they spent their time nursing in an underground burrow and just recently emerged into the overground portion of the habitat.

The Los Angeles zoo is still closed and officials hope that it will reopen sometime next month. The zoo keepers say that the new members of the mob will surely be a crowd favorite.

LATEST STORIES